RAILA addresses UHURU’s concerns over his AU Chairmanship bid as Azimio warns him to be careful with RUTO – Look!

Speaking during the Azimio summit, Raila informed Azimio
leaders that he had held separate meetings with Uhuru Kenyatta and told him
about his intentions and that he had agreed to support his bid by talking it to
former African Heads of State.
He added that the East African countries have agreed to have
him as their candidate.
The Azimio leaders then urged Raila to tread with caution
while dealing with President William Ruto as he could set him up to fail to beat him in his own game politically.
“We held the view that Ruto is a cunning politician who may
purport to support him publicly but behind the scenes plot his downfall and
reap politically by telling the masses that he has been rejected nationally and
internationally,” a source said.
“While leaders are publicly supporting his bid for the
AUC contest, Kenyans feel exposed to the punitive tax regime by the Ruto
administration and they feel Raila has thrown them under the bus,” another
leader at the summit stated.
The leaders told Raila that even though he was
being sponsored by the State and despite their goodwill messages, they would
continue criticising the Kenya Kwanza government by defending and fighting for
the rights of the people.
