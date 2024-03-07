This is why you will have to like RAILA ODINGA even if you hate him as Azimio forces his AU chairmanship bid on Kenyans

Thursday, March 7, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission Chairmanship is a matter of national pride and image.
This was revealed by the Azimio coalition after a 4-hour
deliberation on Tuesday.
In a briefing read by Jubilee secretary-general Jeremiah
Kioni shortly after the coalition's summit meeting held at the SKM center in
Nairobi, the opposition coalition reiterated its commitment to supporting
Raila.
They added that as a coalition, they were combining efforts
to ensure that the former prime minister clinches the seat.
At the same time, the coalition called on the country to
accord Raila as much support as he would need to clinch the seat.
While endorsing Raila's bid, Azimio stated that support for
Raila was not a partisan political issue but a matter of national image.
"It is our position as a coalition that it is in the
best interest of the country and the East African Community that Rt. Hon Odinga
takes the seat. To this end, we very much appreciate the support of our
neighbours and those from across the continent who have extended to Rt. Hon.
Odinga," Azimio said.
"We are also encouraged by the personal efforts by the
Party Leader to win the seat without relying entirely on the endorsement by the
state and we all committed to reach out to friends and fellow leaders out there
in support of our leader’s bid,"
Further, the coalition reiterated its commitment to staying
united in the course of holding the government accountable and fighting for the
rights of Kenyans in Raila’s absence.
