This is why you will have to like RAILA ODINGA even if you hate him as Azimio forces his AU chairmanship bid on Kenyans

Thursday, March 7, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission Chairmanship is a matter of national pride and image.

This was revealed by the Azimio coalition after a 4-hour deliberation on Tuesday.

In a briefing read by Jubilee secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni shortly after the coalition's summit meeting held at the SKM center in Nairobi, the opposition coalition reiterated its commitment to supporting Raila.

They added that as a coalition, they were combining efforts to ensure that the former prime minister clinches the seat.

At the same time, the coalition called on the country to accord Raila as much support as he would need to clinch the seat.

While endorsing Raila's bid, Azimio stated that support for Raila was not a partisan political issue but a matter of national image.

"It is our position as a coalition that it is in the best interest of the country and the East African Community that Rt. Hon Odinga takes the seat. To this end, we very much appreciate the support of our neighbours and those from across the continent who have extended to Rt. Hon. Odinga," Azimio said.

"We are also encouraged by the personal efforts by the Party Leader to win the seat without relying entirely on the endorsement by the state and we all committed to reach out to friends and fellow leaders out there in support of our leader’s bid,"

Further, the coalition reiterated its commitment to staying united in the course of holding the government accountable and fighting for the rights of Kenyans in Raila’s absence.

