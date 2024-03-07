Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA begs doctors not to strike - We are ready to negotiate!!

Speaking on Wednesday while flagging off cold chain
equipment to the 47 counties, the CS specifically asked the doctors to call off
a strike planned for next week, saying the government is ready to negotiate
with them.
Nakhumicha expressed concerns that patients would be the
most affected if the doctors actualised their threat and called for the strike.
“A strike won’t bring about a resolution. Instead, I request the doctor's patience as we work towards finding a way forward.
"We are committed to addressing this issue, and I cannot overlook it.
"It’s crucial to note that they won’t remain interns; once they complete the year, they will be the ones we rely on.
"Therefore, they must receive proper supervision,” said
Nakhumicha.
Additionally, she urged Unions to permit discussions and
dialogues between healthcare workers and the government, emphasising that
numerous matters need to be addressed, and a strike is not the solution.
Doctors recently issued the government with a one-week
strike notice in the event intern doctors are not posted to work.
The medics also want the ministry to address promotions,
medical cover, and payment of postgraduate fees before they can call off the
strike.
