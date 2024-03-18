Prophetess MONICA NYAMBURA’s friend, SHIKU JEREMY, reacts after she snatched her husband and got married to him in a colourful wedding (LOOK)





Monday, March 18, 2024 - Celebrity prophetess Monica Nyambura is on the spot for getting married to her friend’s husband, Pastor Francis.

Prophetess Monica’s friend, Shiku Jeremy, has reacted to the wedding photos that have gone viral.

Popular blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga shared the trending wedding photos on her Facebook account and encouraged Shiku to be strong.

“As you celebrate & congratulate your “Prophetess" for getting married for the third time, I have a Word for this young woman Shiku Jeremy, from the book of (Isaiah 54:6) for the Lord has called you like a woman forsaken & grieved in spirit, like a youthful wife when you were rejected.

Do not fear You will not be ashamed, neither be disgraced FOR YOUR MAKER IS YOUR HUSBAND hao watoto wawili umeachwa nao Mungu atakulelea,” wrote Martha.

Reacting to the post, Shiku wrote, “Amen, the Lord Jesus will never leave me nor forsake me in Jesus Mighty Name. I am blessed,”.

Fans flooded Shiku’s comments section and encouraged her to be strong while castigating her friend prophetess Monica for wrecking her marriage.





See comments.















The Kenyan DAILY POST.