PHOTOs of the businessman killed by CS MACHOGU’s aides while fighting over a woman at a popular night club in Kisii town.

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Two aides of Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu are in custody in connection with the murder of a businessman during a scuffle in a club in Kisii town.

The deceased businessman identified as Jeremiah Mogaka Nyamweya, a contractor and a close friend of South Mugirango MP and Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro, succumbed to injuries he sustained during the scuffle on March 10.

The incident happened at a popular club as they fought over a woman, witnesses told police.

The duo were presented in court on Friday, March 15 and police granted an application to detain them for 14 days as the probe goes on.

The incident had earlier on been reported at the Bosongo Hospital as an accident.

This was after the deceased was delivered there aboard a motorcycle who reported he was hit by a vehicle while riding as a pillion passenger around Ram Hospital in Kisii Town.

He had a dislocated right hand and injuries in the head.

He succumbed to the injuries later on and police were informed and moved the body to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.

After an autopsy was conducted, it was established that Nyamweya died of the injuries that he sustained in the scuffle.

The autopsy revealed that he succumbed to injuries on the head out of blunt force trauma.

Police visited the club and sought to review the CCTV footage.

CCTV cameras captured them punching Nyamweya and pushing him to the ground.

One of them stepped and kicked his head as bouncers tried to separate them.

It was then that they realized Nyamweya was in pain and his hand had dislocated.

They reached for a motorcycle, paid him, and asked him to take the victim to the hospital with the accident narrative.

Police said they are looking for the rider for grilling and is likely to face charges including giving false information.

Below are photos of the deceased businessman.









