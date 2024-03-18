This is how NTV’s RITA TININA suffered before she met her maker – Police reveal the pain she underwent

Monday, March 18, 2024 - A preliminary report by Police officers over the untimely death of NTV senior reporter Rita Tinina has revealed how she suffered before she met her maker.

The decorated and seasoned reporter died on Sunday at her home in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

According to a police report, the journalist had a troubled last couple of days before her shocking demise.

The report indicated that the deceased had a severe fever that lasted for five days. Besides the fever, she also had epilepsy.

“Before, death, the deceased was living with her 8-year-old daughter namely Mia Malaika and a house help called Nelius Mwihaki Macharia aged 36 years old in the same house.

"She was suffering from epilepsy and had five days old severe fever, her health history which was given by the said sister,” the police report read in part.

Robert Nagila, Rita Tinina’s colleague at Nation Media Group, was the first person to visit her house, located along Laikipia Road, Kileleshwa.

Nagila immediately called Tinina’s sister Helen Silau Njaga informing her that the journalist was unconscious.

“On arrival at the scene the sister called in the assistance of emergency medical services whereby the paramedics confirmed that the body was already lifeless,” the police report confirmed.

The body of the 46-year-old was moved to the Umash morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.

