I am now the official Opposition Leader – KALONZO MUSYOKA says as he stakes claim of RUTO’s government

Speaking in Kaiti Constituency,
Makueni County, during a burial ceremony, Kalonzo remarked that before the
NADCO deliberations, there was no clear structure of who was the legitimate
leader of the government.
In the NADCO report, President
William Ruto was officially accepted by the opposition as the Head of State, subsequently making Kalonzo part of the government by virtue of being the
opposition leader.
“The fact that William Ruto is
now properly in place as President, I want to announce to you guys that we are
in properly in place as official opposition. Therefore we become the government,”
he explained.
Kalonzo further added that the
opposition now respected President Ruto after an earlier show of civil
disobedience.
“The effect of NADCO
report was to make William Ruto enjoy the rest of his term,” he remarked.
