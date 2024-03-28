I am now the official Opposition Leader – KALONZO MUSYOKA says as he stakes claim of RUTO’s government





Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report had entrenched him in the government as the official opposition leader.

Speaking in Kaiti Constituency, Makueni County, during a burial ceremony, Kalonzo remarked that before the NADCO deliberations, there was no clear structure of who was the legitimate leader of the government.

In the NADCO report, President William Ruto was officially accepted by the opposition as the Head of State, subsequently making Kalonzo part of the government by virtue of being the opposition leader.

“The fact that William Ruto is now properly in place as President, I want to announce to you guys that we are in properly in place as official opposition. Therefore we become the government,” he explained.

Kalonzo further added that the opposition now respected President Ruto after an earlier show of civil disobedience.

“The effect of NADCO report was to make William Ruto enjoy the rest of his term,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST