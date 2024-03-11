Popular Kikuyu pastor whose ex-lover took her own life in his house after defrauding her millions of shillings marries a prominent city businesswoman (PHOTOs).

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Last year, popular Kikuyu pastor and singer Dishon Mirugi, came to the limelight after his ex-lover, Elizabeth Wanjiru, a Nakuru-based pastor, died in his house under controversial circumstances.

It was alleged that Elizabeth took her own life by hanging herself in the wardrobe after Mirugi defrauded her millions of shillings.

He left her in the house to run some errands along Thika Road and found her body in the wardrobe.

Before Pastor Elizabeth committed suicide, she had told some of her close friends that Mirugi had conned her millions of shillings.

Mirugi was arrested and later released.

Over the weekend, he officially married prominent city businesswoman Grace Wangare Muthuma, the founder and CEO of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospital.

Pastor Murigi is accused of preying on single wealthy women in their late forties and early fifties.

Below are photos of their wedding.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.