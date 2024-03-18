Plane passenger 'tries to take own life in toilet' during flight from Bangkok to London

Monday, March 18, 2024 – A plane travelling from Thailand to the UK was forced to make a swift landing at a London airport after a passenger reportedly attempted to commit suicide in a cabin toilet.
According to Daily Mail, EVA Air BR67 flight from Bangkok to
London had started its descent into the capital when flight attendants realised
someone was occupying one of the cabin bathrooms.
With passengers required to exit the bathroom and strap into
their chairs before take off, crewmembers went to check on the occupant.
A male passenger was found in a state of serious distress
and had sustained injuries that prompted cabin crew and an onboard doctor to
administer immediate first aid.
The individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, was
stabilised and rushed to a hospital upon landing.
EVA Air has since confirmed the distressing event but gave
no details on the extent of the man's injuries and did not specify the
destination airport - though aircraft tracking site FlightAware said the plane
landed at Heathrow at 7:03pm local time 17 minutes ahead of
schedule.
