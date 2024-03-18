British Embassy in Ukraine issues furious denial after Russian media shared fake Buckingham Palace statement claiming Monarch has 'passed away unexpectedly'



Monday, March 18, 2024 – Ukraine's British embassy has released an official statement confirming King Charles III is still alive after Russian media claimed he had died.

Several Russian news sites reported earlier today that the King had died aged 75 as a result of cancer complications, citing unnamed 'media' sources in an inexplicable stream of posts.

They reported the news with a fake statement from 'Buckingham Palace' reporting Charles' 'unexpected death' was circulated on social media.

'King Charles III of Great Britain has died at the age of 75, according to media reports,' Russian newswire Sputnik reported.



'There is no information about this on the royal family website or in the British media.'





Minutes later their stories were updated after they were forced to climb down following reports the King was in fact not dead.

The British Embassy in Kyiv shared an abrupt notice on social media that read: 'We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake.'





'There is no information about this on the royal family website or in the British media.'

The British embassy's Telegram channel also posted a notice in Russian to stress the reports were fake.

'Reports about the death of King Charles III of Great Britain are fake,' said the announcement, shortly after the British Embassy in Ukraine issued a similar message.