Pesa Sio Shida: Flashy city businessman EVANS GOR SEMALANG’O gifts his son a brand new Ford Mustang on his birthday (VIDEO).





Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Flamboyant city businessman and former Youth Fund boss, Evans Gor Semelang’o, threw his son a lavish birthday party and surprised him with a brand new Ford Mustang.

The birthday party which was held at Semalango’s lavish residence in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi was attended by friends and family.

A video shared on social media shows Semalango’s son receiving his new multi-million Ford Mustang as friends cheer him.

The posh car, which is driven by A-list celebrities in the world, has a customized number plate.

Semalango’s son took to his Instagram account and posted a video of his new ride.

“Definitely the best gift ever,” he wrote.

Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.