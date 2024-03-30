Pesa Sio Shida: Flashy city businessman EVANS GOR SEMALANG’O gifts his son a brand new Ford Mustang on his birthday (VIDEO).

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Flamboyant city businessman and former Youth Fund boss, Evans Gor Semelang’o, threw his son a lavish birthday party and surprised him with a brand new Ford Mustang.
The birthday party which was held at Semalango’s lavish
residence in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi was attended by friends and family.
A video shared on social media shows Semalango’s son
receiving his new multi-million Ford Mustang as friends cheer him.
The posh car, which is driven by A-list celebrities in the
world, has a customized number plate.
Semalango’s son took to his Instagram account and posted a
video of his new ride.
“Definitely the best gift ever,” he wrote.
Watch the video.
