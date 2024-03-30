King CHARLES' funeral plans unveiled as it emerges his cancer is worse and the monarch has been given "2 years to live"



Saturday, March 30, 2024 – King Charles' funeral plans are already set amid his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Though he has been the British monarch for only 18 months, following his ascension to the throne on May 6, 2023, plans have been laid out for the eventual demise of King Charles III.

When Queen Elizabeth II died, Operation London Bridge was activated to facilitate the smooth transition of power to her son, then-Prince Charles.

Now, with Prince Charles' cancer getting worse, royal insiders tell In Touch that Charles’ final resting plans are of timely prioritization.

The plans have been dubbed “Operation Menai Bridge”, named after the world's first iron suspension bridge in Anglesey, Wales.

“It’s a fairly common thing to do among the British royalty, but in Charles’ case expediency is necessary,” says the source, who notes that “some courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be.”

"Operation Menai Bridge” is set to include familiar protocols. When the monarch dies, Charles’ body will be moved from the throne room at Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. He will lie in state, and his official funeral will take place nine days later. He will likely be buried in the royal vault at Windsor Castle.

The update comes shortly after a separate high ranking royal insider told In Touch that Charles is not only battling pancreatic cancer – a timely update given that he did not share what kind of cancer he was diagnosed with – but has a mere two years to live.

“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy,” the member of the royal inner circle revealed in early March.

“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

Even Queen Camilla is said to be frustrated by Charles’ declining health and weakened status.

“Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the king’s apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer,” a palace courtier told In Touch in early March.”

Buckingham Palace announced in February that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. The form of cancer was not disclosed and there were speculations it was prostate cancer because the condition was identified during an operation that treated the British monarch’s benign prostate enlargement. However, a palace spokesperson clarified that Charles does not have prostate cancer.

The high-ranking royal insider who spoke to In Touch has now claimed that Charles is battling pancreatic cancer and has been given a short time to live.