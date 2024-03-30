Lawyer STANLEY KINYANJUI assaulted and arrested for recording rogue KILIMANI POLICE officers harassing motorists - Is KINDIKI and KOOME aware of this?





Saturday, March 30, 2024 - A Kenyan lawyer has been arrested by police officers from Kilimani Police Station for allegedly recording traffic police officers while they were harassing motorists.

Kilimani Police Station is notorious for being corrupt and uncouth and lawyer Stanley Kinyanjui recorded the officers while they were harassing motorists and demanding bribes.

According to a statement shared by blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, Kinyanjui was beaten and arrested and he is currently detained at the Police station.

“Hi Nyakundi, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya Stanley Kinyanjui has been beaten and arrested by Kilimani police.

"The Advocate is being detained unlawfully at Kilimani police station for recording the said police while they were harassing motorists.

"Kindly call out these police excesses and let them release Advocate Stanley Kinyanjui.

"Stop the use of excessive police force! Kindly assist in publicizing this. It has just happened some minutes ago,” Nyakundi shared on his X page.

Kenyans are hoping Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome will act and punish these rogue officers from Kilimani Police station who are still living in the ‘Nyayo Era’

The Kenyan DAILY POST