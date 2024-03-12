PAUL POGBA 'receives shock offer from celebrity football league' after the former Man United star was hit with a four-year doping ban



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Paul Pogba has received an offer to play in Russia following his four-year ban for doping.

The French midfielder, who is appealing the doping decision, will end his second spell at Juventus at just 30 years old, following a series of injuries.

According to Tuttosport, Broke Boys, a team from Russia's celebrity-hosted league, have registered concrete interest and the move would represent the ideal solution to regain his confidence in football.

In 2022, the Media Football League was created, a championship in which teams are made up of celebrities of all kinds, from actors to influencers.

Broke Boys sporting director Artjom Chatjaturjan has insisted upon securing the World Cup winner and he revealed that he has been in contact with Pogba.

'It may seem like a joke, but we called him.' He told Tuttosport. 'So far he has politely refused. He is in a desperate moment and needs time to accept it, Pogba is one of the best footballers in the world won't be able to play for that long.'

The president of the club in fact sent a letter to the French footballer and his agent Rafaela Pimenta in which he proposed a salary of £1,167 ($1500) a month and some benefits if Pogba decided to move to Russia to join his team.

The contract would include 'luxury' accommodation, not shared with other players, in Odintsovo.

Pogba is facing time away from the pitch until the age of 35.