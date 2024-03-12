Legendary wrestler YUTAKA YOSHIE dies suddenly just hours after final match



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Legendary wrestler, Yutaka Yoshie, 50, has died just hours after his final match.

His health "suddenly deteriorated" after the match and he died after being rushed to the hospital.

His death was confirmed by All Japan Pro Wrestling, the company which Yoshie wrestled his final match under.

He had been wrestling as part of the Takasaki tournament and died just hours after what would be his final bout.

According to the company, the one-time AJPW World Tag Team Champion fell ill in the locker room soon after the match.

A statement read: "After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the game, his condition suddenly deteriorated, and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home."

Yoshie began his career in 1994 and was set to celebrate three decades in the ring this December, WrestlingInc reported.

Fans have since paid tribute to Yoshie.