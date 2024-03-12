Boxer BESAR NIMANI shot dead in Germany



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Former welterweight champion, Besar Nimani has been shot dead in his country, Germany.

Police have launched an investigation after Nimani, who was 38, was gunned down in an open street in the North Rhine-Westphalia town of Bielefeld, on Saturday night.

The incident, which took place on a quiet Saturday evening around 6 PM, has led to a sprawling police operation aimed at apprehending the culprits behind this violent act. Nimani, known for his remarkable record in the ring, was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving behind a legacy tarnished by an untimely death.

Born in Kosovo in 1985, Nimani fled to Germany amidst the turmoil of the Kosovan war. In his new home, he rose through the ranks to become a successful professional boxer, boasting an impressive record of 26 wins, 1 loss, and 22 knockouts.

Nimani, who once held the IBF European Super Welterweight title, retired in 2019 after securing a win by TKO in his final match. His sudden death has shocked fans and fellow athletes alike, drawing attention to the dangers that public figures face.

Nimani's previous encounters with violence and legal issues, including a past shooting and a domestic violence arrest, add layers of complexity to the case, suggesting a potentially targeted attack.