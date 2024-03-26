DIDDY's private jet tracked to the Caribbean Island of Antigua after raids at his LA and Miami mansions amid trafficking probe



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Sean 'Diddy' Combs' private jet has been tracked to the Caribbean Island of Antigua after his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided.

The 54-year-old rapper's personal LoveAir LLC Gulfstream 5 jet which he has owned and used for years is currently on the ground on the island, according to TMZ.

There is no indication yet if Diddy himself was on board the aircraft when it took off from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles at 9 AM on Monday.

Diddy was later spotted around 3 PM PT Monday at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, just a few hours after the raids started.

The rapper and music mogul was seen pacing around the Customs office at the airport, though he was not detained. He was reportedly waiting on others in his party, who were being questioned by federal officials.

Diddy was said to be boarding a separate private jet in Opa Locka on Monday when the feds arrived. He was said to be never cuffed or taken into custody, and, despite his other plane heading to Antigua, The rapper is not said to be on the run at all.

The private plane has had a busy few days, with stops in various locales across California.

It's unknown when the jet landed in Antigua, though it was gathered that the jet took off hours before both the rapper's homes in L.A. and Miami were raided.

The raids conducted by Homeland Security were in connection to an ongoing trafficking investigation.

The jet took off from Sacramento Executive Airport on Sunday evening at approximately 5:30 PM and landed in Palm Springs, California roughly an hour later.

Just one hour after landing in Palm Springs - at 7:30 PM - the plane took off again, landing at the Van Nuys Airport a half hour later at roughly 8 PM.

Then at 9 AM on Monday morning, the plane took off from Van Nuys, though it isn't clear yet when it landed in Antigua.

While the plane is grounded in Antigua, the flight data has yet to register him as officially landing yet.

Hours after the plane took off from Van Nuys Airport, federal agents descended upon Diddy's estates in Los Angeles and Miami.

At least two men were seen put in handcuffs during the Los Angeles raid, which some reports have claimed were Combs' own sons, King, 25, and Justin, 30, though that has yet to be confirmed.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations told DailyMail.com in a statement: 'Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.'

'We will provide further information as it becomes available,' the statement concluded."