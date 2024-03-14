Anxiety as Remotasks Website vanishes with people’s money and jobs days after RUTO praised it for creating employment for the youth – Look!





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - Thousands of Kenyan youth who depend on the Remotasks website for their livelihoods have been compelled to seek alternative options after the international remote tasks platform became inaccessible in Kenya.

On Tuesday, numerous workers on the platform shared an email reportedly sent by the company, announcing its intention to cease operations in Kenya.

According to the communication, the site planned to terminate operations on March 8 this year, nearly a week ago.

"We are reaching out with an important announcement regarding Remotasks operations in your location. We are discontinuing operations in your current location effective March 8, 2024.”

"As part of this change, you have been off-boarded from your current project," read the email in part.

A spot check on the company's website returned a blank page with the words, "Sorry, you have been blocked. You are unable to access remotasks.com."

The development comes just weeks after President William Ruto praised a Kenyan youth for utilising the platform to make Ksh45,000 monthly pay.

During his visit to ICT labs in January this year, the Head of State interacted with Brian Kipchumba, a university student who made northward of Sh300,000 per year.

"Here is my Remotasks account. I have been working online since December 26, 2023. The total amount of money I have earned is USD284 which is like Ksh45,000.

"My recent payout is USD172. That is per week," Kipchumba told the President attracting applause from Ruto and his leaders.

