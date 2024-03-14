Anxiety as Remotasks Website vanishes with people’s money and jobs days after RUTO praised it for creating employment for the youth – Look!

On Tuesday, numerous workers on
the platform shared an email reportedly sent by the company, announcing its
intention to cease operations in Kenya.
According to the communication,
the site planned to terminate operations on March 8 this year, nearly a week
ago.
"We are reaching out with
an important announcement regarding Remotasks operations in your location. We
are discontinuing operations in your current location effective March 8,
2024.”
"As part of this change,
you have been off-boarded from your current project," read the email in
part.
A spot check on the company's
website returned a blank page with the words, "Sorry, you have been blocked. You
are unable to access remotasks.com."
The development comes just weeks
after President William Ruto praised a Kenyan youth for utilising the platform
to make Ksh45,000 monthly pay.
During his visit to ICT labs in January this year, the Head of State interacted with Brian Kipchumba, a university student who made
northward of Sh300,000 per year.
"Here is my Remotasks
account. I have been working online since December 26, 2023. The total amount
of money I have earned is USD284 which is like Ksh45,000.
"My recent payout is USD172. That is per week," Kipchumba told the President attracting applause from Ruto and his leaders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments