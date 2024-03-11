Notorious scammer RAYMOND OMOSA alias Kenyan Prince buys a bottle of Jack Daniel’s in a nightclub and pours it on the floor to show off (VIDEO).





Monday, March 11, 2024 - Alleged scammer Raymond Omosa alias Kenyan Prince, who masquerades as a forex trader, has left tongues wagging after he bought a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whisky and poured it on the floor to prove his financial muscles.

In the video, the youthful scammer is seen opening the bottle before pouring the contents on the floor as other revellers cheer him and record videos.

“Pesa bro,” he brags.

This is not the first time that Kenyan Prince is showing off on social media.

Last year, he flaunted Ksh 6 Million in cash and bragged that the money was peanuts to him.

Watch a video of him pouring expensive liquor on the floor in a nightclub.

