Nothing to smile about for hustlers as RUTO vehemently rejects plans to pay Private Security Guards Sh30,000 monthly – Look!

Saturday, March 23, 2024 – It is a sad day for the Private Security Guards after the government of President William Ruto rejected plans to increase their salaries to Ksh30,000.

This is even as Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) had ordered security firms to start paying security guards enhanced salaries and even revoked licences for some firms which failed to adhere to the order.

However, Ruto, through the Ministry of Interior and National Administration's Ad Hoc Appeals Committee, ordered the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to reinstate the licences of nine private security firms with immediate effect.

The order comes following a petition filed by the Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK) seeking to overturn the initial decision by PSRA.

PROSAK had warned of over 700,000 job cuts, owing to the recent directives instituted by PSRA.

According to PROSAK, the cancellation of licences was done without following the proper procedures outlined in the law which requires notice and an appeal before such an action was taken.

In February 2024, PSRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fazul Mohamed had deregistered the nine private security firms for failure to comply with the Ksh30,000 minimum wage policy.

