Nothing to smile about for hustlers as RUTO vehemently rejects plans to pay Private Security Guards Sh30,000 monthly – Look!

Saturday, March 23, 2024 – It is a sad day for the Private Security Guards after the government of President William Ruto rejected plans to increase their salaries to Ksh30,000.
This is even as Private Security
Regulatory Authority (PSRA) had ordered security firms to start paying security
guards enhanced salaries and even revoked licences for some firms which
failed to adhere to the order.
However, Ruto, through the Ministry of Interior and National
Administration's Ad Hoc Appeals Committee, ordered the Private Security
Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to reinstate the licences of nine private security
firms with immediate effect.
The order comes following a
petition filed by the Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK)
seeking to overturn the initial decision by PSRA.
PROSAK had warned of over
700,000 job cuts, owing to the recent directives instituted by PSRA.
According to PROSAK, the
cancellation of licences was done without following the proper procedures
outlined in the law which requires notice and an appeal before such an action
was taken.
In February 2024, PSRA Chief
Executive Officer (CEO) Fazul Mohamed had deregistered the nine private
security firms for failure to comply with the Ksh30,000 minimum wage policy.
