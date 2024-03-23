Let's avoid blame games and lamentations and concentrate on building the nation - MUDAVADI tells Kenyans

Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged Kenyans to stop blame games and lamentations and instead concentrate on building the nation.
Speaking at the Iftar Dinner
when he met the Kakamega Muslim community on Friday, Mudavadi, who is also Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, said there is no room for blame games, saying there is a need to focus on working towards economic growth.
Mudavadi said President William
Ruto’s government cannot work without the support of citizens as the custodians
of nationhood.
“If we want to free ourselves
from the hard times and poverty, we have to work hard as a people. We need to
support the leadership and rally together in unity and a working nation,” he
said.
“Peace is very important. You
have seen what is happening globally in regions where there is no peace, we
need to build our peace as a nation and that is the clarion call of the current
administration.”
