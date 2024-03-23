Let's avoid blame games and lamentations and concentrate on building the nation - MUDAVADI tells Kenyans



Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged Kenyans to stop blame games and lamentations and instead concentrate on building the nation.

Speaking at the Iftar Dinner when he met the Kakamega Muslim community on Friday, Mudavadi, who is also Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, said there is no room for blame games, saying there is a need to focus on working towards economic growth.

Mudavadi said President William Ruto’s government cannot work without the support of citizens as the custodians of nationhood.

“If we want to free ourselves from the hard times and poverty, we have to work hard as a people. We need to support the leadership and rally together in unity and a working nation,” he said.

“Peace is very important. You have seen what is happening globally in regions where there is no peace, we need to build our peace as a nation and that is the clarion call of the current administration.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST