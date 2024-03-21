No respite for hustlers as MURKOMEN moves to increase fuel prices by 4 bob for every litre in just one move – Look!

The RMLF is a levy collected for
every litre of fuel purchased at the pump. It is currently set at Ksh18 per
litre of diesel and petrol and is channelled towards the maintenance and
upgrading of roads across the country.
Responding to questions from
Senators in Parliament yesterday, Murkomen explained that the cost of
maintaining roads had risen significantly and hence more funds were required to
bridge the gap.
He proposed that the levy should
be increased to Ksh22 for every litre of fuel, to boost the fuel levy
collection in the subsequent financial year.
"I'm working on a Cabinet
memo to think of how else we can do what we need to do including tolling. We
have proposed the RMLF should be increased to Ksh22 per litre by the year 2025
if we're going to breach the gap in place," he stated.
The CS defended the proposal by
pointing out that the RMLF had not been increased for eight years despite a
hike in fuel prices.
"The situation is further
complicated that the fuel levy has remained at Ksh18 per litre since 2016 at a
time when a litre of petrol cost was Ksh100. In 2024, the levy is still at
Ksh18 per litre whereas a litre of petrol costs Ksh200," he noted.
He noted that agencies such as
Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA)
and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) lacked the adequate
funds needed to carry out their mandates.
