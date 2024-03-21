RUTO’s affordable houses now a hot cake as PS CHARLES HINGA reveals the units that are on high demand

Speaking during an interview, Hinga revealed that
two-bedroom houses, which attract a monthly rent-to-own rate of Ksh10,400, were
the most popular.
These houses are categorised under Affordable Housing
and target Kenyans who are earning between Ksh20,000 and Ksh149,000.
The units are projected to be priced at Ksh1.9 million.
"We have the two-bedroom units which are the most
popular of the units we have been selling. They are going very fast," he
stated.
Under the affordable housing programme, Kenyans will not be
able to sell their houses without approval from the board managing the
programme.
Hinga explained that the move was aimed at ensuring that
unscrupulous business individuals do not craft a scheme of buying the houses
and rent them out to other people with the bid of making a profit.
