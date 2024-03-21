RUTO’s affordable houses now a hot cake as PS CHARLES HINGA reveals the units that are on high demand





Thursday, March 21, 2024 - Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has revealed the houses most Kenyans are seeking to buy under President William Ruto's Affordable Housing Programme and four facts Kenyans need to know about the initiative.

Speaking during an interview, Hinga revealed that two-bedroom houses, which attract a monthly rent-to-own rate of Ksh10,400, were the most popular.

These houses are categorised under Affordable Housing and target Kenyans who are earning between Ksh20,000 and Ksh149,000.

The units are projected to be priced at Ksh1.9 million.

"We have the two-bedroom units which are the most popular of the units we have been selling. They are going very fast," he stated.

Under the affordable housing programme, Kenyans will not be able to sell their houses without approval from the board managing the programme.

Hinga explained that the move was aimed at ensuring that unscrupulous business individuals do not craft a scheme of buying the houses and rent them out to other people with the bid of making a profit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST