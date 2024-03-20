Video shows what African ladies, including Kenyans, go to do in Dubai - If your girlfriend is in Dubai, be worried (WATCH)

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - An X user has shared a video to show what some of the African ladies who fly to Dubai do for a living.

They were filmed parading themselves in the streets looking for ‘clients’ while skimpily dressed.

Although this ‘trade’ they engage in is banned in Dubai, they still engage in it.

The video was taken at Deira, a key commercial and trading area for Dubai, where age-old markets sit side-by-side with modern developments.

Watch the video.

This is how some ladies make their money in Dubai, UAE. Most of them are from Nigeria, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Uganda and Ghana. They lure men to sleep with them for money in broad daylight and they negotiate the price even before they go inside. If your serious girlfriend is in… pic.twitter.com/5w4hvFibOu — 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@natioonn) March 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.