School bus accidents will now be a thing of the past as RUTO’s Govt comes up with a genius way to curb them completely – Look!



Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – Accidents involving school buses will now be a thing of the past after the government of President William Ruto came up with a genius way to prevent them from happening.

In a statement, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that the government has finalised drafting a policy that will guide the use of school buses in the country.

Murkomen revealed that the policy provides for the installation of stop arms on school buses as practised in other countries such as the United States of America.

Additionally, school buses will be required to have attendants to enhance the safety of children. The attendants will be operating on vehicles ferrying pre-school and primary school children.

Further, he added that school buses will be required to have CCTV installed in them as a way of ensuring the safety of students.

The CS also detailed that all school vehicles will be fitted with a technology that will be able to track the movements of vehicles while on the roads.

Murkomen stated that the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) is finalising the standards for the devices.

"We have finalised the drafting of the School Transport Rules aimed at better regulating and enhancing safety in the transportation of our children.

"These regulations contain the provisions that will Make it mandatory for those building school buses to include material and technology that will protect passengers in case of accidents," read the statement in part.

Murkomen issued the directives after over 10 people died in accidents over the weekend among them Kenyatta University students.

The Kenyan DAILY POST