School bus accidents will now be a thing of the past as RUTO’s Govt comes up with a genius way to curb them completely – Look!

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – Accidents involving school buses will now be a thing of the past after the government of President William Ruto came up with a genius way to prevent them from happening.
In a statement, Transport
Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that the government has finalised
drafting a policy that will guide the use of school buses in the country.
Murkomen revealed that the
policy provides for the installation of stop arms on school buses as practised
in other countries such as the United States of America.
Additionally, school buses will
be required to have attendants to enhance the safety of children. The
attendants will be operating on vehicles ferrying pre-school and primary school
children.
Further, he added that school
buses will be required to have CCTV installed in them as a way of ensuring the
safety of students.
The CS also detailed that all
school vehicles will be fitted with a technology that will be able to
track the movements of vehicles while on the roads.
Murkomen stated that the Kenya
Bureau of Standards (KEBS) is finalising the standards for the devices.
"We have finalised the
drafting of the School Transport Rules aimed at better regulating and enhancing
safety in the transportation of our children.
"These regulations contain
the provisions that will Make it mandatory for those building school buses to
include material and technology that will protect passengers in case of
accidents," read the statement in part.
Murkomen issued the directives
after over 10 people died in accidents over the weekend among them Kenyatta
University students.
