Nigerian man cries for help while lying on the floor in cuffs at Nyayo House as immigration officials arrest him and ask him to leave the country despite having all the legal documents (VIDEO).



Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - A Nigerian man who claims to be a music entrepreneur was arrested by immigration officials and asked to leave the country immediately.

The officials went to his house and ransacked it without a court order, looking for anything illegal.

Even after they established that he had legal documents that guaranteed his stay in the country, they arrested him and took him to the immigration headquarters at Nyayo House.

The distressed Nigerian national was filmed lying on the floor in cuffs at Nyayo House after he was arrested and asked to leave the country immediately.

He alleged that he had all the legal documents and denied that he was in the country illegally.

“I have all the legal documents. They are saying I must leave the country immediately,” he lamented.

