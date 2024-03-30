Newly elected LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO raffles feathers as EACC confronts her over latest controversial comment – Look!

EACC confronted Odhiambo
following her controversial allegations on the anti-graft agency.
EACC called out the LSK
president following her claims of consistent withdrawal of court cases by
the commission, allegations which EACC strongly dismissed.
The commission termed Faith’s
allegations as not only shocking but also embarrassing especially for a person
of her calibre to lodge such claims without proper research.
Following the controversial
remarks, EACC asked the LSK president to present one such case where the commission
had withdrawn a pending court case.
“Does EACC have the power to
withdraw corruption cases of a criminal nature?” questioned the anti-graft
commission.
"Before appearing for the
TV Show, the Panellist, an Advocate of the High Court, should have done some
basic research to familiarize herself with Kenya’s anti-corruption law
enforcement processes," EACC added.
According to EACC, contrary to
the lawyer's remarks, the Commission opposed withdrawals of cases considered
inimical to the public interest.
On Wednesday, March 28, the LSK
President accused EACC of failing Kenyans on claims of consistently withdrawing
court cases.
"I find it hypocritical for
EACC to run campaigns to end corruption. They should start from within and
clean up their system," the LSK leader noted.
Faith Odhiambo made the
allegations while commenting on the recently released surveys by EACC,
disclosing a list of counties where service seekers had to part with large
amounts of bribes to receive service.
