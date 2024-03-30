Newly elected LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO raffles feathers as EACC confronts her over latest controversial comment – Look!





Saturday, March 30, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is angry with the newly elected Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo.

EACC confronted Odhiambo following her controversial allegations on the anti-graft agency.

EACC called out the LSK president following her claims of consistent withdrawal of court cases by the commission, allegations which EACC strongly dismissed.

The commission termed Faith’s allegations as not only shocking but also embarrassing especially for a person of her calibre to lodge such claims without proper research.

Following the controversial remarks, EACC asked the LSK president to present one such case where the commission had withdrawn a pending court case.

“Does EACC have the power to withdraw corruption cases of a criminal nature?” questioned the anti-graft commission.

"Before appearing for the TV Show, the Panellist, an Advocate of the High Court, should have done some basic research to familiarize herself with Kenya’s anti-corruption law enforcement processes," EACC added.

According to EACC, contrary to the lawyer's remarks, the Commission opposed withdrawals of cases considered inimical to the public interest.

On Wednesday, March 28, the LSK President accused EACC of failing Kenyans on claims of consistently withdrawing court cases.

"I find it hypocritical for EACC to run campaigns to end corruption. They should start from within and clean up their system," the LSK leader noted.

Faith Odhiambo made the allegations while commenting on the recently released surveys by EACC, disclosing a list of counties where service seekers had to part with large amounts of bribes to receive service.

The Kenyan DAILY POST