Kenyans now worried about the billions RUTO will use to fund RAILA’s AU job bid as BABA quietly jets back from a campaign trip





Saturday, March 30, 2024 – As former Prime Minister Raila Odinga intensifies his campaigns for the African Union Commission chairmanship bid, critics are already questioning the amount the government of President William Ruto is expected to spend to lodge a campaign for Baba.

Raila, who jetted back into the country at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday evening, is expected to intensify his campaign bid in the coming months to secure the votes from the continental leaders.

On one hand, Ruto has openly supported Raila's move, noting that his government would accord him the necessary resources needed.

Albeit, the amount Ruto's administration will set aside for Raila's campaign is still unknown, with observers questioning whether the government will break the bank to ensure Raila's victory.

The campaign is set to involve investment in key areas such as diplomacy, promotional activities, and travel.

Raila is expected to secure two-thirds of the 55 member states to secure a victory, signaling the former prime minister's task to convince the regional leaders.

Over the past ten days, Raila embarked on a tour of West Africa, Dubai, and the United Kingdom as part of his itinerary. Additionally, it is anticipated that he will have a busier schedule in April and May.

On the other hand, Ruto is expected to fly out to Ghana and Zimbabwe as he seeks to boost Raila’s campaign bid.

A secretariat will also be established to intensify the campaign.

The AU elections are slated to be held in January 2025.

