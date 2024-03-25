NDINDI NYORO warns KRA against overtaxing Kenyans - Is he feeling the heat from the ground?





Monday, March 25, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has warned the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) against over-taxing Kenyans.

Speaking in Nyandarua on Sunday, Nyoro, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee, said KRA should create a conducive environment for businesses and not overtax Kenyans.

The lawmaker further urged the KRA commissioner for domestic tax to stop the process of raising tax and engage traders.

"I urge KRA, as you do changes, especially duty increase, it is important to do public participation.

"I call upon the KRA commissioner in charge of domestic taxes to halt raising duty and engage business owners," said Nyoro.

Nyoro spoke even as farmers and the business community complained of over-taxation by KRA.

