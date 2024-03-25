MUDAVADI cautions Kenyan politicians over careless remarks on RAILA ODINGA’s AUC job bid





Monday, March 25, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked Kenyan politicians to stop careless talks regarding Raila Odinga's bid for African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Speaking in Kajiado county on Sunday, Mudavadi said politicians from the opposition and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance might jeopardize Raila's chances of winning the seat.

Mudavadi insisted that Raila's bid is of national interest and should be supported by all Kenyans, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Mudavadi, who is also the foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary, also called on politicians to take Raila's candidature for the AU seat seriously and stop making irrelevant statements that might undermine the country's interests.

"Please let us take this issue of the African Union Commission chairmanship more seriously than we are taking it. It is in our national interest.

"That is my plea to you, and I hope what I have said will resonate with all reasonable men and women in this country so that we can focus and get our act together.

"Be careful (about Raila’s AUC chairmanship bid) because what you say may undermine our national interest," Mudavadi said.

Raila,79, wants to replace Mousa Faki as AUC chairperson in 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST