NATEMBEYA in deep trouble for undermining WETANGULA and MUDAVADI as Western Kenya leaders vow to do the unthinkable – Look! This may not end well for him

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has irked Western Kenya leaders over his continued undermining of the region’s kingpins Moses Wetangula (Speaker of the National Assembly) and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
Speaking at a funeral service in
Bungoma County, the leaders cautioned the governor, stating that he
was contributing to derailing the region from achieving its political
ambitions.
According to the leaders,
Natembeya’s continuous remarks about the two senior leaders and Ford-Kenya
politicians, in general, are disrespectful and out of sync with his status as a
community leader.
They therefore cautioned him to
respect their leadership and desist from mentioning them in negative light or
else he will have himself to blame.
Further, they reiterated that
Wetangula’s Ford Kenya is the second-oldest in Kenya, and was deserving of the
Governor’s respect.
However, some leaders cautioned
the Governor, that they were ready to continue the face-off if that was the
direction he aimed to take.
In his defence, the Governor
explained that he was not afraid of pointing out the Western leader’s mistakes
in case he felt that they were steering the community in the wrong direction.
“When we say that is not the
direction, that is not lack of respect, I will not accept us to be led blindly because if I say we are not moving in the right direction I will be accused of
disrespected,’’ stated Natembeya
Natembeya had alleged that
Wetangula and Mudavadi did not deserve to be in leadership as they were leading
the Luhya community astray.
The deepening wrangles have
continued to simmer within the community with different factions insisting they
are right.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments