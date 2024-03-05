Haiti is now officially a failed state as gangs free over 4,000 hardcore prisoners ahead of RUTO’s deployment – Look! You won’t believe who refused to flee?

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Over 4,000 prisoners in Haiti escaped prison after armed gangs stormed the country’s largest penitentiary.

Reports from the Caribbean country indicated that only 100 inmates refused to escape jail after the gangs broke into the prison.

Interestingly, among those who refused to flee the prison were 18 Colombian soldiers who had been accused of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

The police officers guarding the prison put on a feeble fight to prevent the breach as the gang members outnumbered them.

According to reports, the incident left four police officers dead and five injured.

There was indiscriminate violence within the overcrowded prison as hardened criminals took advantage of the chaos to escape.

Police officers were stretched thin within the capital as the gangs raided different places within the country concurrently.

While some gang leaders were executing the prison break, others attacked national government buildings adjacent to the prison.

With key government buildings under siege, it was not clear whether Prime Minister Ariel Henry would return to the war-torn country.

Ariel had travelled to Kenya where he signed agreements with President William Ruto on Friday to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti.

It is not immediately clear whether Kenya will go ahead with the deployment and if Ariel will be able to go back to his country.

Already, the gangs have control of the airport and are dictating which planes land or take off from the Caribbean country.

