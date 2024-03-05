Haiti is now officially a failed state as gangs free over 4,000 hardcore prisoners ahead of RUTO’s deployment – Look! You won’t believe who refused to flee?

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Over 4,000 prisoners in Haiti escaped prison after armed gangs stormed the country’s largest penitentiary.
Reports from the Caribbean
country indicated that only 100 inmates refused to escape jail after the
gangs broke into the prison.
Interestingly, among those who
refused to flee the prison were 18 Colombian soldiers who had been accused of
assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.
The police officers guarding the
prison put on a feeble fight to prevent the breach as the gang members
outnumbered them.
According to reports, the
incident left four police officers dead and five injured.
There was indiscriminate
violence within the overcrowded prison as hardened criminals took advantage of
the chaos to escape.
Police officers were stretched
thin within the capital as the gangs raided different places within the country
concurrently.
While some gang leaders were
executing the prison break, others attacked national government buildings
adjacent to the prison.
With key government buildings
under siege, it was not clear whether Prime Minister Ariel Henry would
return to the war-torn country.
Ariel had travelled to Kenya
where he signed agreements with President William Ruto on Friday to send 1,000
police officers to Haiti.
It is not immediately clear
whether Kenya will go ahead with the deployment and if Ariel will be able to go
back to his country.
Already, the gangs have control
of the airport and are dictating which planes land or take off from the
Caribbean country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments