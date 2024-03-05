Defending the indefensible as RUTO pleads with Kenyans to support and contribute to his controversial Housing Levy without questioning

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has appealed to Kenyans to support and contribute to his controversial housing levy.

Speaking during the Salvation Army Centenary celebrations at the Ulinzi Complex in Nairobi County, Ruto said the fee would make the Affordable Housing Programme a success.

The President noted that the aim is to give low-income earners, especially those living in slums, a chance to own homes.

“It is our responsibility to contribute to the housing levy that will help us ensure those without decent homes become homeowners,” remarked the Head of State.

According to the President, the Affordable Housing Programme will create jobs for thousands of youth in the country.

The Head of State also urged Kenyans with arable land to take advantage of the various government’s agricultural initiatives to increase productivity.

This, he explained, would help the country to achieve its food security goals.

“As a government, we have done our part with the provision of adequate and affordable seeds and fertiliser. I urge you to plant food so that we can eradicate hunger in our country," Ruto stated.

Ruto said the government is investing in programmes and policies that will create many jobs for Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST