Defending the indefensible as RUTO pleads with Kenyans to support and contribute to his controversial Housing Levy without questioning

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has appealed to Kenyans to support and contribute to his controversial housing levy.
Speaking during the Salvation Army Centenary celebrations at
the Ulinzi Complex in Nairobi County, Ruto said the fee would make the
Affordable Housing Programme a success.
The President noted that the aim is to give low-income
earners, especially those living in slums, a chance to own homes.
“It is our responsibility to contribute to the housing levy
that will help us ensure those without decent homes become homeowners,” remarked
the Head of State.
According to the President, the Affordable Housing Programme
will create jobs for thousands of youth in the country.
The Head of State also urged Kenyans with arable land to
take advantage of the various government’s agricultural initiatives to increase
productivity.
This, he explained, would help the country to achieve its
food security goals.
“As a government, we have done our part with the provision
of adequate and affordable seeds and fertiliser. I urge you to plant food
so that we can eradicate hunger in our country," Ruto stated.
Ruto said the government is investing in programmes and policies
that will create many jobs for Kenyans.
