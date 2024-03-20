Narc Kenya party officials want RAILA ODINGA to endorse MARTHA KARUA as his successor

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - Narc Kenya party officials have requested former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to endorse Martha Karua as his successor once he exits politics.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the officials voiced their support for Raila Odinga's bid for the AU Commission chairperson seat.

The officials said after Raila's departure, the leader to support in the 2027 polls would be Martha Karua, who is the Narc Kenya party leader.

"Now they should know that our president will be from Narc Kenya in 2027 because Raila is aiming for a higher position; bigger than the Kenyan presidency. So, we will support Martha Karua wholeheartedly until she attains that position.

And also, for those asking if she has left the Azimio coalition, she hasn't. We will collaborate with any party whose manifesto aligns with ours at Narc Kenya. We will unite and continue working together," the officials stated.

