Man caught secretly recording women in the showers at a gym along Kiambu Road - He was arrested and his phone confiscated (VIDEO).





Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - A man known as Jimmy Njomo has been shamelessly recording women in the showers at a gym called Warriors Playground along Kiambu Road.

According to Cyprian Nyakundi, the rogue man was found with hundreds of videos, mostly of women in the gym’s showers.

He was forced to give his phone’s password after immense pressure and once the phone was opened, hundreds of videos were found in the gallery.





The matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested as investigations continue.





The guy had to give his password after immense pressure. Hundreds of videos mostly of women in the gyms shower pic.twitter.com/J2hstADsXf — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) March 20, 2024

