Vietnam's President resigns after just over a year in office

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – Vietnam's President, Vo Van Thuong, has resigned after just one year in office.
The Vietnamese Communist Party accepted the resignation
of President Vo Van Thuong, the government said on Wednesday, March 20.
The government said in a statement that Thuong had violated
party rules, adding that those "shortcomings had negatively impacted
public opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, State and him
personally".
The Central Party Committee, a top decision-making body in
Communist Party-ruled Vietnam, approved Thuong’s resignation just about a
year after his election.
The president holds a largely ceremonial role but is one of
the top four political positions in the Southeast Asian nation.
The committee’s meeting preceded an extraordinary session of
Vietnam’s rubber-stamping parliament scheduled on Thursday when deputies are
expected to confirm the party’s decisions.
The government statement did not elaborate on Thuong’s
shortcomings, but major leadership changes in the one-party state have recently
been all linked to the wide-ranging anti-bribery campaign. It is aimed at
stamping out widespread corruption but is also suspected by critics to be a
tool for political infighting.
Foreign investors and diplomats have repeatedly blamed the
campaign for slowing down decisions in a country which is already grappling
with cumbersome bureaucracy.
Thuong, 53, quit days after Vietnamese police announced the
arrest for alleged corruption a decade ago of a former head of central
Vietnam’s Quang Ngai province, who served while Thuong was party chief there.
He had also been a senior party official of economic hub Ho
Chi Minh City, which has been rocked by a multi-billion-dollar long-running
financial scam, for which a large trial is currently underway.
0 Comments