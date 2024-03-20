My pictures on Instagram were photoshopped - RISPER FAITH confesses and shows body transformation after undergoing surgery to lose weight (VIDEO).

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - City socialite Risper Faith has taken to social media to offer a candid glimpse into her weight loss journey following gastric bypass surgery.

Gastric bypass is surgery that helps you lose weight by changing how your stomach and small intestine handle the food you eat.



After the surgery, your stomach will be smaller. You will feel full with less food.



The food you eat will no longer go into some parts of your stomach and small intestine that absorb food.

Because of this, your body will not get all of the calories from the food you eat.

Risper confessed that before surgery, she was not comfortable with her body.

She would Photoshop her pictures on Instagram to fool fans.

The mother of one reached 125kg, prompting a self-realization that change was imperative.

“Clothes couldn't fit, my waist trainer couldn't hide anything anymore. I didn't like what I saw in the mirror.

"Simple chores for me became real tasks. I was getting to my breaking point…I needed to do something about it,” she said in a past interview.

