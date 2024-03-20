Lady breaks down as she shares last WhatsApp chats with her boyfriend who died in KU bus accident - They were planning to meet for a date (SCREENSHOTS).

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - A lady has mourned the loss of her boyfriend, Mike, who died in the ill-fated bus belonging to Kenyatta University.

The grieving lady identified as Lyne was set to reunite with her boyfriend after nearly a month of being apart.

She took to her Tiktok account and shared the last WhatsApp chats before the tragic accident.

Tears streamed down Lyne's face as she grappled with the sudden demise of her beloved boyfriend.

Their conversations were steeped in love and aching anticipation for their upcoming reunion.

Lyne had pleaded with him not to let their long-awaited date slip away.

He had assured her that they would meet for the planned date.

“Sawa kesho basi, I can't wait to see you,” he wrote to her.

After learning of Mike's passing in the accident, she texted him to confirm if his death was true.

“Buddy, is this true? Rest easy Mike. I did not know that was the last bye. Maybe I will love you more in the next life. Rest easy. We shall meet,” she mourned.

11 students died in the fatal accident that occurred in the Maungu area in Taita Taveta County along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

