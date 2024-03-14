My experience behind bars is unlawful and dehumanizing - Murder suspect, KELVIN KANG’ETHE, says and begs the court to intervene! See how he is being treated.

Kange’the, through his
lawyer John Maina Ndegwa, said his client is being treated as a convict in the
remand.
He is held in
handcuffs during the day and night and whenever he is doing his daily routines
within the facility.
Kang’ethe’s lawyer also
requested the court to allow him to have access to his client whenever he wanted
to.
He also claimed it is
unlawful to hold him at remand prison, adding that he should be held at a
police station.
“Your
honor the orders sought by the lead investigator was to hold my client at
Muthaiga Police Station for 30 days and the court ordered the same,” he said.
In responding to the
defence, state prosecutor Magdalene Nduati told the court the misconduct of
Kang’ethe led them to file an affidavit before the court seeking orders the suspect be
held at Industrial Area Remand prison where security is enhanced.
She insisted
Kang’ethe remains at the remand prison under the court's directions.
Nduati said they have
no problem with Kang’ethe’s lawyer being allowed to access him because it is his
constitutional right.
Kang’ethe was
arrested following a warrant issued by a United States of America court with
allegations of killing his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu on diverse dates between
October 30 and November 4, 2023.
He is said to have
escaped from the US to hide in Kenya in his bid to escape justice in America over
the alleged crime.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments