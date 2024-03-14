My experience behind bars is unlawful and dehumanizing - Murder suspect, KELVIN KANG’ETHE, says and begs the court to intervene! See how he is being treated.





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - Murder suspect Kelvin Kang’ethe has pleaded with the court to intervene and alleged that his rights are being violated at Industrial Area Prison Remand, where he is being held.

Kange’the, through his lawyer John Maina Ndegwa, said his client is being treated as a convict in the remand.

He is held in handcuffs during the day and night and whenever he is doing his daily routines within the facility.

Kang’ethe’s lawyer also requested the court to allow him to have access to his client whenever he wanted to.

He also claimed it is unlawful to hold him at remand prison, adding that he should be held at a police station.

“Your honor the orders sought by the lead investigator was to hold my client at Muthaiga Police Station for 30 days and the court ordered the same,” he said.

In responding to the defence, state prosecutor Magdalene Nduati told the court the misconduct of Kang’ethe led them to file an affidavit before the court seeking orders the suspect be held at Industrial Area Remand prison where security is enhanced.

She insisted Kang’ethe remains at the remand prison under the court's directions.

Nduati said they have no problem with Kang’ethe’s lawyer being allowed to access him because it is his constitutional right.

Kang’ethe was arrested following a warrant issued by a United States of America court with allegations of killing his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu on diverse dates between October 30 and November 4, 2023.

He is said to have escaped from the US to hide in Kenya in his bid to escape justice in America over the alleged crime.

