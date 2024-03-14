Kufa dereva, kufa makanga; Haiti mission is on and nobody will stop us – RUTO declares his stand after BIDEN promised him more money





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - President William Ruto has shifted goalposts yet again on the dangerous Haiti mission.

Barely a day after his government halted the deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Ruto has changed his mind after the US Government promised him more money.

The US government has committed an extra Sh8.2 billion on top of the Sh14 billion for the Haiti mission.

In a statement on yesterday, Ruto affirmed Kenya's commitment to taking leadership of the UN Security Support Mission in Haiti in a phone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

He confirmed that Blinken had briefed him on the decision of the Summit of Caribbean Countries (Caricom) and the US, together with other partners, on the political situation in Haiti.

The President stated that Blinken had informed him that a new Presidential Council would be formed shortly to manage the situation in Haiti.

Consequently, the President assured that Kenya would resume the mission as soon as the council was in place and a process agreed upon.

“I assured Secretary Blinken that Kenya will take leadership of the UN Security Support Mission in Haiti to restore peace and security in Haiti as soon as the Presidential Council is in place under an agreed process,” explained the President.

On Tuesday, the Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei explained that Kenya was halting its mission as a result of the resignation of Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry.

According to the PS, the lack of a government in Haiti would affect the mission as there would be no anchor or grounds to justify the operation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST