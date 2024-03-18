"My best friend" CHACHA EKE FAANI celebrates husband AUSTIN FAANI months after they reunited



Monday, March 18, 2024 – Chacha Eke Faani is celebrating husband Austin Faani with kind words on his birthday.

The actress shared photos of her producer husband and wrote: "Everyone has a friend during each stage of life. But only the lucky ones have the same friend in all stages of life.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, Tino. Thanks for everything."

Austin Faani has stood by his wife and supported her despite the fact that she has publicly called him out multiple times while accusing him of domestic violence.

In 2020, she announced that she was leaving her marriage and insinuated that Austin has been abusing her.

Later, she debunked this and blamed it on her mental health issues.

Then, in June 2022, she went on social media again to reveal that she is leaving her marriage because she does not want to die.

Months later, she and Austin reunited and she blamed her outburst on her mental health again.

Since then, Austin has been supporting her privately and publicly to manage her mental health.

They have also become advocates for those suffering from mental health issues.