MUTAHI NGUNYI says KIKUYUS have no choice but to sing and dance to RUTO’s tune or else this will happen





Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has told Members of the Kikuyu community that they have no choice but to respect and work with President William Ruto.

For the last few months, there has been uneasy political calm in the Mt Kenya region, with residents expressing their dissatisfaction over how Ruto is governing the country.

Many have been accusing the President of failing to keep the promise while others have been accusing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration of overtaxing Kenyans.

Commenting on social media, Ngunyi said Kikuyus should not complain because Ruto has been generous to them having given them half of the government slots.

Ngunyi warned the Kikuyus that if they kept complaining about Ruto, he would dump them and work with members of the Luo community, who are already willing to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

“Dear Kikuyus: You are either on the TABLE or on the MENU. Half of Ruto's table is occupied by Kikuyus. He is a GENEROUS man.

"Yet you treat him BADLY. Now the Luo Nation is showing him LOVE.

"They will be on the TABLE, you will be on the MENU,” Ngunyi wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST