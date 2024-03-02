MUTAHI NGUNYI says KIKUYUS have no choice but to sing and dance to RUTO’s tune or else this will happen

For the last few months, there has been uneasy political
calm in the Mt Kenya region, with residents expressing their dissatisfaction
over how Ruto is governing the country.
Many have been accusing the President of failing to keep the
promise while others have been accusing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration
of overtaxing Kenyans.
Commenting on social media, Ngunyi said Kikuyus
should not complain because Ruto has been generous to them having given
them half of the government slots.
Ngunyi warned the Kikuyus that if they kept complaining
about Ruto, he would dump them and work with members of the Luo community, who are already willing to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.
“Dear Kikuyus: You are either on the TABLE or on the MENU. Half of Ruto's table is occupied by Kikuyus. He is a GENEROUS man.
"Yet you treat him BADLY. Now the Luo Nation is showing him LOVE.
"They will be on
the TABLE, you will be on the MENU,” Ngunyi wrote on X
