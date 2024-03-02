MPs expose the plot by untouchable cartels in RUTO’s government to grab KICC and its land – Look! No wonder they misled the president to privatize it.





Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Members of Parliament have exposed a scheme by powerful cartels in President William Ruto’s government to grab the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and the land that it sits on.

According to the Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy, there is a plot to grab the land between Parliament Road, City Hall Way and the Supreme Court building commonly referred to as the COMESA grounds.

While exposing the renewed land-grabbing attempts, the MPs noted that President William Ruto was misled to believe KICC was eligible for privatization. They argued that the Ministry of Lands did not carry out due diligence to establish the missing title deed and the ongoing wrangle over land ownership.

The MPs sitting in the committee led by David Pkosing noted that the privatization deal which was supported by Ruto could have flopped after he was misled.

While demanding answers from the ministry, members of the committee wondered why the dispute had taken so long to resolve and whether there was a conflict of interest between officers in the Lands Ministry, the National Land Commission, and the cartels trying to grab the land.

“The custodian of land records is the Ministry of Lands, there should not be any dispute that you can’t resolve, you should be able to tell us who owns the land, and whether it is under the national government or the county government,” charged Laikipia West MP Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Responding to the concerns, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome assured the MPs that the KICC land has not been subdivided.

At the same time, she dismissed claims that Garden Square Limited owned part of the KICC land.

The MPs then gave the CS a 30-day ultimatum to produce the KICC title deed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST