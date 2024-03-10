Mum charged with murdering 10-year-old daughter



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – A 33-year-old woman has been charged with murdering her 10-year-old daughter, whose body was found in Rowley Regis on Monday, March 4.

Shay Kang was found with injuries at an address in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday, and was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics said “nothing could be done to save her”.

Her mother Jaskirat Kaur, aka Jasmine Kang, 33, from the same address has now been charged with her murder and has been remanded in custody following an appearance at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court.





Kaur spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth and was ordered to appear for a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, March 7.

She was not required to indicate any plea to the murder charge, which alleges she unlawfully killed Shay on Monday.

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child through West Midlands Police on Tuesday.

The school said in a statement: "Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well-liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”





A cordon remains in place at the end-of-terrace house while police inquiries continue and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

Det Insp Dan Jarratt, leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community.

“We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our enquiries continue.”