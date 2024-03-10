DJ CUPPY’s ex, RYAN TAYLOR, claps back after she threw shade at her exes



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – DJ Cuppy’s ex-fiance, Ryan Taylor, has clapped back after she took to her Instagram page this afternoon to throw shade at her exes.

Cuppy had posted the photo of herself on her page with the caption;

‘I never run into my ex’s… They can’t afford to be where I be without me’

Ryan spotted the post and left his response. The boxer wrote;

‘Neither can you’

Ryan and DJ Cuppy got engaged in December 2022, two days after meeting each other.

They however called it quits in mid-2023 and unfollowed each other on Instagram.