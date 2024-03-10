Prime Minister, OTAROLA, resigns over leaked video of him ‘declaring Love’ to woman who later got lucrative contracts from his Ministry

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Peru’s Prime Minister Alberto Otárola has tendered his resignation amid allegations of using his position and influence to assist a woman in securing lucrative government contracts.
The scandal took a different turn when Peruvian TV
broadcaster Panorama aired audio clips purportedly featuring conversations
between Otárola and the woman in question, identified as Yaziré Pinedo, 25.
The allegations suggest that Pinedo was awarded two
contracts for work in the defence ministry in 2023, amounting to a total of
53,000 sol ($14,000).
Otárola, 57, who served as Peru’s defence minister until the
end of 2022 before being promoted by President Dina Boluarte to Prime Minister
has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
In the audio recordings, Otárola is heard expressing
affection for Pinedo and requesting her CV, contradicting his earlier assertion
that their interaction is only during a single meeting.
Pinedo and Otarola claim that the recordings date back to
2021 before Otárola was appointed as the cabinet minister.
President Boluarte, responding swiftly to the controversy,
summoned Otárola back from an official visit to Canada, demanding his
resignation.
Otárola, in his resignation speech on Wednesday, March 6,
accused individuals, including former Prime Minister Martín Vizcarra, of
planning to tarnish his image.
“Those who have always wanted
me out of the government… have not even hesitated to edit an audio with the
veiled purpose of tarnishing my image,” Otárola declared.
Peruvian law mandates that all 18 members of the cabinet
must submit their resignations following Otárola’s departure, with the
president retaining the option to reappoint them if she chooses.
President Boluarte has already implemented multiple cabinet
reshuffles in an effort to stabilize her administration and quell opposition
since assuming office.
