Model EMILY RATAJKOWSKI shows off her divorce rings which was created by splitting her engagement rings into two following split from ex-husband



Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – Emily Ratajkowski has split her engagement ring to form two divorce rings.

This comes nearly two years after her divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model took to Instagram to share photos of her divorce rings made from her engagement ring.

The engagement ring is a massive double-diamond sparkler that she received from the film producer in 2018.

On March 19, Ratajkowski shared that she's turned the original ring into two separate pieces of jewelry.

The 32-year-old also tagged her engagement ring's jeweler Alison Lou, who helped create the new pieces.

Alison explained that they made the engagement ring and also made the divorce ring out of it.

"We made the original two stone engagement ring that set the trend," Alison wrote on her own Instagram page. “Here we go again @emrata Divorce Rings.”