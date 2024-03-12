Mr MoneyBags: NDINDI NYORO reportedly buys the iconic Lonrho House at Ksh 1.9 billion as it emerges that he made a killing brokering the new passport printing machines.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - President William Ruto’s ally and Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is reportedly swimming in money.
Word has it that he
made a killing after brokering the new passport printing machines on behalf of
powerful people in the government.
The youthful MP has
reportedly bought the iconic Lonrho House that is situated in the Nairobi
Central Business District.
The building was put
on sale in 2022.
According to sale
advert, it was being sold at Ksh 1.9 billion.
The building rakes in
monthly rent of Ksh 14 million.
Ndindi Nyoro has been splashing money around in harambees in different parts of the country after cutting lucrative deals in the government.
He is among the most
trusted allies of President William Ruto.
Check out Francis
Gaitho’s post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments