Former Chelsea coach, MAURIZIO SARRI, 'resigns from Lazio job' after suffering four straight defeats with the Serie A side



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Former Chelsea coach, Maurizio Sarri has reportedly resigned from his role at Lazio after his side suffered a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

Lazio were beaten 2-1 by in their Serie A clash on Monday, their 12th defeat in 28 games, leaving the team ninth in the table.

SportMediaSet, via the Sun, has reported that Sarri has walked from his role after the latest setback to their campaign.

The report adds that the club have accepted his resignation due to his 'complicated' relationship with the president Claudio Lotito, adding that the club 'would have sacked him' later on if results didn't improve.

The frontrunners to replace Sarri are legendary former player Tommaso Rocchi, the club's youth team boss and sporting director Igli Tare, the report claims.

Sarri joined Lazio in 2021 and had a win percentage of 47.45 per cent after winning 65 matches, drawing 30, and losing 42 of his 137 games in charge.

The former Napoli also coached Chelsea and led the Blues to the Carabao Cup final in 2018-19 before signing off with a Europa League triumph. The club still decided to sack him that summer and replace him with Frank Lampard.