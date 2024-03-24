MP KIUNJURI breaks silence as he reveals who posted the controversial post on his Facebook page about Kikuyus





Sunday, March 24, 2024 - Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri has been forced to come clean over the controversial posts shared on his Facebook page.

In the post, Kiunjuri allegedly told Mt. Kenya to stop complaining about paying taxes on their farm produce because other regions are not complaining about the same.

However, in a statement, Kiunjuri confirmed that he lost his verified Facebook page to hackers. Efforts to recover it have proved futile.

The former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary explained that he lost total control of the page on November 14, 2023.

"To All of You My Followers & Friends, my attention has been drawn to unusual posts appearing on a Facebook Account that I owned until 5 (Five) months ago - Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri.

"It was hacked on Nov 14, 2023. All efforts to recover it have so far, regrettably been unsuccessful," he stated.

The lawmaker thus warned his followers that whatever is posted on the page does not reflect his brand or whatever he stands for.

"The posts over the last few days in that account are NOT from me, nor are they commissioned by myself or my communication team. Kindly bear with us as we try to resolve this matter.

"I thank all those that called, wrote to me and/or alerted my team of the mischief," he insisted.

The verified page has been posting controversial things including horses mating, fishing activities abroad, and other commercial activities which are not associated with Kenya or Africa.

It has been promoting content from Asia, Europe and America.

However, the Service Party Leader has distanced himself from the recent posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST