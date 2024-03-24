MP KIUNJURI breaks silence as he reveals who posted the controversial post on his Facebook page about Kikuyus

In the post, Kiunjuri allegedly
told Mt. Kenya to stop complaining about paying taxes on their farm produce
because other regions are not complaining about the same.
However, in a statement,
Kiunjuri confirmed that he lost his verified Facebook page to hackers. Efforts
to recover it have proved futile.
The former Agriculture Cabinet
Secretary explained that he lost total control of the page on November 14,
2023.
"To All of You My Followers & Friends, my attention has been drawn to unusual posts appearing on a Facebook Account that I owned until 5 (Five) months ago - Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri.
"It was hacked on Nov 14, 2023. All efforts to recover it have so far,
regrettably been unsuccessful," he stated.
The lawmaker thus warned his
followers that whatever is posted on the page does not reflect his brand or
whatever he stands for.
"The posts over the last few days in that account are NOT from me, nor are they commissioned by myself or my communication team. Kindly bear with us as we try to resolve this matter.
"I thank all those that called, wrote to me and/or alerted my team of the
mischief," he insisted.
The verified page has been
posting controversial things including horses mating, fishing activities
abroad, and other commercial activities which are not associated with Kenya or
Africa.
It has been promoting content
from Asia, Europe and America.
However, the Service Party Leader
has distanced himself from the recent posts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments